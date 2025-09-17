Egypt - Bassel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), announced that the agency is working on a strategic plan to establish permanent African markets for products made by Egyptian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative aims to expand trade ties across the continent while helping Egyptian entrepreneurs tap into Africa’s natural resources to meet production needs and drive deeper regional economic integration.

Rahmy emphasized MSMEDA’s strong commitment to fostering technical collaboration with local and international partners to support small businesses and strengthen Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. He highlighted the agency’s strategic focus on consolidating Egypt’s economic relations—particularly with African nations—through mutually beneficial partnerships and knowledge-sharing.

He made these remarks during the Builders of Trade Forum for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), held alongside African ministerial meetings on trade. The forum convened senior policymakers, business leaders, financiers, and development organizations from across the continent to share ideas, experiences, and best practices in supporting small and growing businesses.

Youth Empowerment and Regional Integration

Rahmy also underlined MSMEDA’s prioritization of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, pointing to the agency’s efforts to create a supportive business environment through coordination with various ministries, public entities, and a wide network of national and international partners.

“These efforts reflect Egypt’s broader strategic vision to deepen African cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and enterprise development,” Rahmy noted. “Forums like this one offer Egyptian entrepreneurs an exceptional platform to connect with African peers, explore new markets, and benefit from successful development models across the continent.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Rahmy joined Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene for a tour of an exhibition showcasing a diverse range of African and Egyptian SMEs operating across multiple sectors.

