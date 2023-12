Banque du Caire has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the life insurance firm MetLife to offer the latter’s services at 180 branches across Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The agreement will also widen MetLife’s customer base and, thus, increase proceeds from installments and achieve market leadership.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).