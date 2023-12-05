Mastercard has partnered with Masria Digital Payments (MDP) to develop the payments ecosystem of the non-financial institutions and banks in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), an emailed press release showed.

This partnership will assist in transforming MDP into an innovative integrated processing services hub via integrating Mastercard’s digital assets and white-label applications with the payment processor’s products.

“By bundling Mastercard’s digital assets with our products, we are offering issuer banks the ability to roll out new segment-focused solutions, like youth banking, family banking and digital lending,” MDP’s CEO Ahmed Nafie commented.

“We are also empowering fintech, mobile network operators (MNOs) and the wider non-FIs segment companies to quickly get to the market by providing them with Mastercard’s unique propositions with the lightest touch from their side,” he added.

