Kafr El Zayat Pesticides (KZPC) has reported 151.94% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 15th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 100.345 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 39.829 million in the year-ago period.

The company registered consolidated operating revenues of EGP 447.513 million in the January-March period of 2023, up from EGP 268.224 million in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax increased to EGP 98.973 million in Q1 2023 from EGP 38.510 million in Q1 2022.

Kafr el Zayat is an Egypt-based company that produces and sells formulations, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, and fertilizers to the agricultural and hygienic sectors in Egypt.

The company’s subsidiaries include Kafr el Zayat International for Pesticides and Chemicals, Organic Biotechnology company, and Chemi Company.

