US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Egypt on 7-8 September to continue ongoing discussions with the government and private sector on accelerating global climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, scheduled for 6-18 November, according to the US State Department.

Kerry will also participate in the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum and Meeting of African Ministers of Finance, Economy, Development and Environment ahead of COP27.

Under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Egypt – International Cooperation Forum (Egypt – ICF) will be held at the New Administrative Capital from 7 to 9 September. The forum is organized by the Ministry of International Cooperation, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Environment, with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as the co-convener.

The forum will witness high-level international and regional representation from the United Nations, international institutions, the private sector, civil society, and academia. African Ministers of Finance, Economy and Environment will exchange views on the continent’s position in supporting climate action and the green transformation.

The forum also sheds light on the NWFE Program to mobilize development finance through cooperation with all partners and the private sector in the water, food and energy sectors.

The forum is built on three pillars: the mobilization of finance and access to finance, financing mitigation and adaptation projects, and national actions.

