The Egyptian government has been actively working to streamline investment procedures and foster a more investor-friendly business environment. Recently, it introduced 29 new measures aimed at facilitating business operations and enhancing the ease of doing business in Egypt. As a result, private investment reached its highest level in five years during fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, accounting for 47.5% of total executed investments, up from 39.6% in FY 2023/24. The government’s goal is to increase the private sector’s contribution to 70% by 2030.

In this Factsheet, we provide a comprehensive overview of investment inflows into the Egyptian economy during the first nine months of 2025. It will also tackle the number of newly established companies and their segmentation, and sources of capital inflows and sectoral categorization.

The total number of new companies in Egypt increased by 7.21% to 32,937 in January-September 2025 from 30,722 in the same period a year earlier.

The services sector had the lion’s share, with 19,375 new companies, representing 58.82% of the total. The industrial sector came in second with a share of 14.27%, followed by the construction sector with 12.25%.

The number of non-Egyptian companies fell by 12.2% to 6,274 during the first nine months of 2025. Syrian companies topped the list with 2,282 companies, a 36.4% share. Saudi and Chinese companies came in second and third with 8.7% and 7.1% shares, respectively.

Capital inflows from newly established companies dropped 79.14% year-on-year (YoY) to $4.04 billion in January-September 2025, from $19.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. This was affected by lower inflows into the finance, tourism, construction, agriculture, information technology, and services sectors.

Manufacturing companies attracted $1.45 billion in capital inflows, acquiring 35.8% of total inflows. Notably, the sector’s capital inflows were 3.8% higher than in January-September 2024. Meanwhile, the construction and services sectors received $1.3 billion and $768.9 million in capital, respectively.

The majority of capital inflows came from Egyptian companies, contributing $3.2 billion or 79.2% to total inflows in the first nine months of 2025. Non-Arab foreign companies brought in $487.4 million (12%) in capital inflows, while Arab capital inflows totaled $350.8 million (8.8%).

Egyptian investors mainly focus on construction, manufacturing, and services. Non-Arab foreign investors tend to invest in manufacturing and construction, while Arabs invest in manufacturing and services.

In January-September 2025, the Netherlands was the largest source of foreign inflows, contributing $158.55 million (4%) to total inflows from new companies in Egypt. UAE came in second, with inflows of $156.13 million, while Saudi Arabia ranked third, with inflows of $71.73 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).