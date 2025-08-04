Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold amounting to EGP 5,228.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,257.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,792.75 for buying and EGP 4,819 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,575 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,600 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,921.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,942.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 36,600 for purchasing and EGP 36,800 for selling.