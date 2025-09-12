Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt declined on Thursday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,537.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,565.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold fell to EGP 5,075.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,102 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,845 per gram for buying and EGP 4,870 for selling.

The 18-karat gold recorded EGP 4,152.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,174.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 38,760 for buying and EGP 38,960 for selling.