Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to mull bolstering bilateral relations in several fields, especially communications and information technology, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, higher education, renewables, tourism, and culture, according to a presidency statement on June 25th.

Both leaders have also discussed ways to boost trade and strategic commodities exchange between Egypt and India, in addition to promoting Indian investments in Egypt in the coming period.

Furthermore, the meeting touched upon exchanging views regarding the update on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides concluded their discussions with signing a joint declaration to upgrade relations between both countries to the level of strategic partnership, the presidency spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).