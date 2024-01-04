Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie met with the Greek Ambassador to Cairo Nikolaos Papageorgiou to discuss methods of strengthening cooperation, as per a statement by the SCA.

Rabie briefed the ambassador on the canal’s distinguished navigational and maritime services.

He added that the SCA is working to develop new services to meet the requirements of its customers.

Papageorgiou stressed the pivotal role of the Suez Canal as a vital waterway for the global trade movement.

