Arab Finance: Orascom Construction shares jumped nearly 45% in their Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) debut on Wednesday, September 11th, driven by strong investor demand.

The stock opened at AED 31.7 and climbed to AED 46 by 11:39 AM UAE time.

The move to ADX follows the company’s delisting from Nasdaq Dubai and the relocation of its incorporation from the Dubai International Financial Centre to Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Orascom had received shareholder approval for the shift at its extraordinary general meeting on August 12th.

The contractor, which specializes in infrastructure, industrial, and high-end commercial projects across the Middle East, Africa, and the US, also holds a 50% stake in Belgium-based Besix Group.

While ADX is now the company’s primary listing, Orascom’s secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) remains unchanged. Shares previously listed on Nasdaq Dubai were transferred to ADX upon suspension of trading, creating a dual listing structure on ADX and EGX.

Trading on ADX is under the ticker symbol ORAS.

The opening price was set based on Orascom’s last closing price on EGX on September 10th, converted into UAE dirhams at the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) exchange rate.

The company’s last day of trading on Nasdaq Dubai was September 3rd.

