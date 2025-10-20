Arab Finance: Egypt’s natural gas production recorded its first quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in three years during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to preliminary data published by Middle East Economic Survey (MEES).

Production rose by 1% QoQ to an average of 4.2 billion cubic feet per day during the period.

The increase, though modest, marks a positive shift after a prolonged downturn in output.

However, MEES cautioned against expectations of a sustained recovery.

Output from the Zohr gas field — Egypt’s largest — is expected to decline through the end of the year, which could weigh on overall production levels.

The improvement in the third quarter was largely driven by Shell, which successfully doubled production from its West Delta Deep Marine project.

Beyond that, the sector lacks a strong development pipeline to maintain growth momentum, the report noted.