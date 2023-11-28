Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 100.86 in September 2023, down 3.86% month-on-month (MoM) from 104.91 in August, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The index of paper industry industries rose 2.32% MoM in September to 71.94 from 70.31, while the index of the Pharmaceutical, chemical and medicinal products saw a 3.07% monthly uptick to 118.28 from 114.76.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).