Egypt- Alaa Nasr El-Din, Board Member of the Wood Working and Furniture Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, affirmed that Egypt’s furniture industry is undergoing a significant technological transformation, driven by advanced manufacturing techniques and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Nasr El-Din projected that sector exports will surpass $350m by the end of 2025, supported by strong performance in the first half of the year, which recorded $200m in exports. This div already represents a marked improvement compared to total exports of $331m in 2024.

He urged the government to intensify efforts to support the development of the furniture sector and expand its role as a vital industry employing millions of Egyptians. Strengthening the industry, he said, ultimately benefits both citizens and the national economy.

Highlighting the impact of AI, Nasr El-Din explained that AI-powered tools are providing new opportunities for designers, with algorithms capable of analysing global design trends, generating creative ideas, and offering tailored suggestions to meet consumer preferences. He noted that what was once seen as imaginative has now become an integral part of the modern furniture industry, fuelling innovation and competitiveness.

Nasr El-Din stressed that significant opportunities exist to boost Egyptian furniture exports to international markets—particularly the United States and Europe—by improving productivity, increasing value-added in manufacturing, and enhancing design quality to match diverse consumer tastes at home and abroad.

