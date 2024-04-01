Egypt’s external debt surged by around $3.51 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, hitting $168.034 billion, Asharq Business reported, citing data from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

This increase came after a drop of about $840 million during the past two quarters of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

In Q3 2023, the country’s external debt stood at $164.52 billion.

