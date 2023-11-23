Egypt's cement exports grew by 22% during the first nine months of 2023, recording $625 million, compared to $512 million during the same period of 2022, according to a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Ivory Coast’s imports of cement from Egypt were valued at $116.382 million, climbing by 98% year on year (YoY).

Meanwhile, Ghana imported $97.352 million worth of cement from Egypt.

Additionally, Libya’s imports of Egypt’s cement saw an annual increase of 48%, recording $61.149 million.

