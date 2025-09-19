Egypt - BMI, a Fitch Solutions Company, expects the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to cut its deposit rates by 200 basis points (bps) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, due to declining inflation, according to a statement.

It also forcasts that figure to be followed by a significant reduction of 975 basis points in 2026, as inflation approaches the CBE's target range.

However, real yields in Egypt is forecast to remain among the highest globally at around 9% through the end of 2025, which will maintain the country’s attractiveness for investors seeking securities portfolios.

In its August meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 200 bps cut to key policy rates.

