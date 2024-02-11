Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 29% in January 2024, compared to 34.2% in December, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on February 8th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 2.2% last January, compared to 6.3% in the same month of 2023 and 1.3% in December 2023, the CBE highlighted.

The data also showed that the annual headline inflation rate registered 29.8% in January, compared to 33.7% in December.

On February 8th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation softened to 31.2% in January, compared to 35.2% in December.

