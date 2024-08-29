Egypt - Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, recently convened a meeting with Hisham El-Hosary, head of the agriculture and irrigation committee in the House of Representatives, alongside several seed industry experts and private sector representatives.

The meeting aimed to explore ways to support and develop Egypt’s seed industry for crops and vegetables, aligning it with modern technologies. This initiative follows directives from the political leadership to boost productivity and strengthen Egypt’s national economy.

Minister Farouk emphasised the state’s commitment to encouraging private sector participation to drive development and increase productivity. He highlighted the government’s efforts to improve the investment climate, remove obstacles for investors, and facilitate joint efforts to address challenges and ensure food security.

Farouk underscored the importance of promoting seed breeding and expanding scientific research to produce high-quality seeds resilient to salinity, climate change, and water scarcity. This can be achieved through modern technologies, advanced scientific techniques, and learning from successful global experiences. He also stressed the need to utilize research stations and farms affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and research centres to conduct experiments and apply findings to expand seed production.

The Minister called for intensified awareness and agricultural extension efforts regarding high-quality and suitable seed varieties, their benefits, and how to obtain them from reliable sources. This includes providing technical support to farmers, protecting them from fraud in seed trading, imposing strict penalties on violators, and enhancing monitoring and inspection of nurseries, along with reviewing and regulating their licensing procedures.

El-Hosary affirmed the House of Representatives and the agriculture committee’s full support and eagerness to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to achieve food security, agricultural development, and support for Egyptian farmers.

He also highlighted the importance of encouraging local seed production for strategic crops and vegetables to reduce the import bill and save foreign currency, through government and private sector collaboration. He assured that the House of Representatives would help remove any obstacles to increase production in this field.

Minister Farouk listened to suggestions from seed industry experts and producers, acknowledging the challenges they face. He confirmed the ministry’s commitment to resolving these issues, updating relevant legislation in coordination with the agriculture and irrigation committee, and considering all suggestions to implement the most suitable solutions, aiming to eliminate obstacles in this vital industry.

The meeting was attended by Magdy Abdullah, Head of the Authorities Sector and Affairs of the Minister’s Office; Ahmed Odaam, Head of the Agricultural Services and Monitoring Sector; Shereen Assem, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Research Center; and Khaled El-Salamony, Head of the Central Administration for Seed Production.

