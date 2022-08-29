Egyptian agricultural exports reached a volume of around 4.491 million tons during the period from January 1st until August 24th, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Said El-Qosair revealed in an official statement on August 26th.

Exports of citrus amounted to 1.627 million tons in the January-August period, while exports of fresh potatoes reached 831,696 tons.

The volume of exports of onions, grapes, beans, and sweet potatoes recorded 280,498 tons, 141,483 tons, 112,467 tons, and 52,451 tons respectively.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s exports of tomatoes reached 34,908 tons, while exports of strawberries and mangoes reached 19,425 and 15,552 tons, respectively.

The country’s exports of garlic and watermelons stood at around 23,129 and 8,965 tons, respectively, in the first eight months of 2022.

