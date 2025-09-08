Arab Finance: Egyptian agricultural exports reached approximately 7 million tons year to date, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced, citing a report received from Mohamed El-Mansi, the Head of the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ).

This marks an increase of over 650,000 tons compared to the same period last year.

Egyptian citrus fruits led the exports, with quantities exceeding 1.9 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes with over 1.3 million tons.

Fresh onions came in third place with over 250,000 tons, followed by beans at 222,000 tons.

Meanwhile, grapes ranked fifth with more than 180,000 tons in exports.

The report also highlighted other agricultural exports that grew this season, including potatoes, mangoes, fresh tomatoes, garlic, pomegranates, strawberries, and guavas.

On his part, Farouk asserted that this strong performance reflects the ongoing progress in Egypt’s agricultural sector and its growing competitiveness in global markets.

He also stressed the government's commitment to boosting the sector and opening new markets for Egyptian products, while adhering to the highest standards of quality.