Egypt’s exports of agricultural crops totalled $123.52 million during the first eight months (8M) of 2022, Akhbar El-Yom cited a report from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In the January-August 2022 period, Egypt’s exports of grapes stood at $29.57, followed by exports of fresh green beans and onions with $11.77 million and $10.16 million, respectively.

The Arab world’s most populous nation exported oranges and mangos at $6.35 million and $4.86 million, respectively. Moreover, exports of frozen vegetables reached $3.85 million, while exports of lemon registered $1.82 million.

Furthermore, the Arab Republic exported cotton and linens at $3.68 million.

