The Egyptian and Sudanese naval forces carried out the joint naval training “SUD-EGY-T-1” in the field of maritime security and countering non-stereotypical threats, over several days at the naval base in Port Sudan.

The training included the organization of several lectures and workshops to unify the concepts of the participants in the topics of maritime security, illegal migration, countering terrorism and atypical threats.

It concluded with a number of recommendations that strengthen the joint efforts of both countries to counter illegal maritime activities in the Red Sea.

The training is part of the plan of joint military exercises with brotherly and friendly countries to enhance military partnership and cooperation in various fields.

