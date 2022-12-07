The Egyptian government will not allow the poultry industry to be destabilized amid the current situation, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on December 6th.

The prime minister's remarks came in response to the complaints of poultry farm owners regarding the sharp increases in the selling prices of their products.

Several vital sectors, including the poultry industry, will not endure any increases in selling prices of essential commodities amid the current global conditions, Madbouly said, affirming that there is in fact "exorbitant increases" in prices.

The state is committed to supporting different industries and offering further incentives for their growth, he added.

The prime minister stressed the importance of agreeing upon convenient and fair prices of soybean and corn feed, otherwise, the regulatory bodies would intervene.

He also referred to the ongoing coordination between the government and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in supporting the poultry industry.