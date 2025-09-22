Arab Finance: Egypt and the UAE signed five strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in the aviation sector, according to a statement.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Sameh Elhefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, witnessed the signing ceremony between EgyptAir Holding Company and several of its subsidiaries, the Egyptian Airports Company, and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group (ADA).

The Egyptian Airports signed a deal with Royal Jet to develop and operate private aviation lounges at the New Administrative Capital (NAC) Airport and develop various training programs to promote Egypt as a private aviation destination.

EgyptAir Cargo signed the second MoU with Maximus Air Cargo to enhance air cargo services, develop logistical capabilities, and expand regional presence.

The two parties will join forces to launch new cargo routes, build an integrated logistics system, and enhance operational efficiency through the exchange of expertise.

Meanwhile, the third agreement was signed between EgyptAir Maintenance and Engineering and Etihad Engineering to cooperate in the field of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for various aircraft models.

This MoU aims to foster regional expansion, enhance technical integration and technology transfer, develop human capital, and strengthen the regional supply chain.

Another MoU was signed with GAL to improve logistics services and explore the possibility of establishing a regional center in Egypt to supply spare parts to serve local, regional, and international markets.

The final deal was signed between EgyptAir Training Academy and Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Center to bolster cooperation in training programs, prepare technical personnel, and exchange expertise.

