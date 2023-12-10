Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) signed a cooperation protocol with Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as per a statement on December 8th.

The signing took place on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.

In August, the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) approved the establishment of the fourth and last unit of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MWs).

Earlier in 2022, the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom was permitted to build the Dabaa nuclear power plant, comprising four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).