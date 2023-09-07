The Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad has met with her Emirati counterpart Mariam Al Mheiri to probe boosting cooperation in several environmental fields, as per a statement on September 6th.

During the meeting, both sides discussed potential cooperation opportunities in the field of natural reserves and rehabilitation of ecosystems.

This is in addition to exchanging strategies and policies in the areas of hazardous materials, biodiversity, desertification, environmental legislations, and climate change as well as implementing joint environmental projects.

The meeting also touched upon the possibility of exchanging expertise in the execution of solar power, wind power, and green hydrogen projects, along with activating water resources sustainable management and recycling waste.

Moreover, the two ministers discussed exchanging expertise in the field of mathematical modelling, partnering in green investment projects, setting plan that connects education to the green investment map, and reducing carbon emissions by applying mandatory standards in all entities.

