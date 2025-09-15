Arab Finance: Egypt and Tunisia agreed to double the volume of current bilateral trade to $1 billion over the next two years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

The two parties agreed on achieving this goal, as the relevant ministers of the two countries will work to strengthen their relations and build mutual partnerships to facilitate joint investments, whether in Egypt or Tunisia.

Madbouly elaborated that the agreement will secure a platform for targeting the African market, given the strong presence of both countries.

Tunisia has a strong presence in West Africa, while Egypt has a strong presence in East and Central Africa. Therefore, they can join forces and follow up on what can be done to facilitate these procedures.

The two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields, including health, youth and sports, economic development, and improving the investment climate and foreign trade.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).