Egypt will launch its “National Narrative for Economic Development” on Sunday, a comprehensive framework that will be put forward for public dialogue over the next two months, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, presented the main points of the narrative, titled “Policies Supporting Growth and Employment,” during a cabinet meeting.

She explained that the narrative includes five main chapters: macroeconomic stability, foreign direct investment, industrial development and foreign trade, labour market efficiency and flexibility, and regional planning for localising economic development. It was prepared in coordination with various ministries and relevant authorities.

Al-Mashat said the narrative serves as a comprehensive framework that coordinates and integrates Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the government’s action programme in light of recent regional and international changes. It aims to transition the economy to a model based on tradable and export-oriented sectors and to redefine the state’s role in the economy to enhance competitiveness and stimulate private sector participation.

The narrative is both an economic reform programme and a promotional mechanism for the pillars of the Egyptian economy, reflecting the structural reforms and policies that support growth and attract investment, the minister said. It also translates structural reform priorities into a consistent set of quantitative targets within a macroeconomic framework for 2030.

The cabinet confirmed that the narrative will be open for public dialogue over the next two months, with specialised sessions to be held with various experts to create a constructive societal discussion around its different themes.

