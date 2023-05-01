Egypt is set to finally inaugurate the Grand Egyptian Museum in November, Asharq Business reported on April 30th, citing unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is deemed as the largest museum in the world that includes antiquities of one civilization. The museum’s construction cost is estimated at $1.03 billion.

It is located near the Giza Pyramids area and includes more than 50,000 artifacts.

In 2016, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided $460 million in financing, to be repaid over 25 years, at an interest rate of 1.4%, and with a grace period of about seven years.

