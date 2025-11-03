Egypt and Switzerland have launched a new joint cooperation programme for the period 2025-2028, valued at CHF 60m ($67m), which will focus on migration, green economic development, and improved governance.

The programme was launched at an event at the Ministry of Planning’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, witnessed by Minister of Planning Rania Al-Mashat and Ambassador Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The new programme is the fourth in the history of relations between the two sides since 2012 and represents a new chapter in a partnership that spans over 45 years.

“Through the Joint Economic Committee and the New Cooperation Program, we are working to strengthen economic ties and pave the way for increased investments and trade exchange,” Al-Mashat said in a statement.

She added that the Egyptian government will work to strengthen economic ties through high-level dialogue between officials and the private sectors of both countries. She reaffirmed that Egypt has recently implemented tangible economic and structural reform steps, which have been reflected in the improvement of the investment and business climate.

Ambassador Andreas Baum, Switzerland’s ambassador to Egypt, said: “Switzerland and Egypt have built a partnership based on trust, shared values, and mutual respect. With this new cooperation program, we are not starting from scratch—we are building on decades of joint work to protect lives, foster green growth, and strengthen good governance towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

Ambassador Patricia Danzi, Director General of the SDC, commented that the new programme aligns with the direction of Switzerland’s Strategy for International Cooperation 2025-2028, which gives greater focus to humanitarian aid, migration, democracy, the private sector, and climate change.

During the event, the Swiss delegation also congratulated the Egyptian government on the recent inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Both sides also discussed joint efforts to enhance South-South cooperation, triangular cooperation, and the evolution of Egyptian-European relations.

