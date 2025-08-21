Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Young-Hyun and his delegation to explore ways to strengthen economic ties and expand Korean investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

The discussions also covered several issues of mutual interest.

El-Khatib highlighted the importance of integrating investment and foreign trade to support economic growth, stressing the government’s commitment to attracting major Korean companies.

He noted that Egypt’s developed infrastructure and wide network of free and preferential trade agreements provide Korean investors with opportunities to access regional and international markets.

The minister pointed to Egypt’s competitive advantages, including its strategic geographic location, availability of land and industrial zones, skilled engineers and workers trained to international standards, and competitive labor costs.

He also reviewed government efforts to streamline investment procedures through an integrated electronic platform that connects state agencies, aiming to save time, cut costs, and improve transparency.

In addition, he said customs clearance times have already been reduced, with a target of reaching just two days.

Ambassador Young-Hyun praised Egypt’s efforts to expand exports and attract investments, citing the success of Korean companies such as Samsung and LG in the local market.

He also extended an official invitation to El-Khatib to visit South Korea to exchange expertise and further strengthen bilateral cooperation in investment and manufacturing.

