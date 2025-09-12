Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held a meeting with a delegation from SLB and discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2025 held in Milan, the two parties touched upon ways to strengthen cooperation between the petroleum sector and the global leading companies in modern technologies for upstream activities.

They reviewed effective solutions, including offshore ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey technology, integrated digital data analysis, and AI deployment in interpreting geological data.

Both sides highlighted opportunities for cooperation in enhancing the efficiency of producing fields, developing digital transformation systems, and expanding technical training programs for Egyptian personnel. They also addressed discovering new areas for exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).