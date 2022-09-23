Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry participated on Wednesday as a keynote speaker at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly in New York under the title ‘Partners in Climate Solutions: Governments and Business at the COP27.’

According to a statement by the ministry, Shoukry — who is also the President-Designate of the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) — was keen to review the vision and priorities of the Egyptian presidency of the COP27, as it seeks to achieve balanced results at all levels of international climate action, especially adaptive measures to climate change, mitigation of its consequences, and the provision of climate finance.

He also expressed Egypt’s aspiration that the COP27 will represent a pivotal station in the implementation of climate pledges, stressing the need for recent developments on the international arena to not distract the global community from confronting climate change.

Moreover, the minister highlighted Egypt’s conviction that the success of climate action depends on cooperation between the various parties concerned — including representatives of the private sector — and its awareness of the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordinating efforts between governments and the private sector to achieve the goals of climate action.

He added that the private sector in developing countries has a special responsibility to help these countries in their efforts to move towards environmentally friendly economic models by investing in the green economy and providing technological solutions.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

