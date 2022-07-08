Cairo - Egypt has recorded more than 90.30 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 53.8 million doses currently available to vaccinate further people.

More than 37.6 million citizens are fully vaccinated, while around 48.9 million have received the first dose.

Meanwhile, the total number of those vaccinated with the third dose has reached more than 6 million.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, during the cabinet meeting.

