Arab Finance: Public Prosecutor Mohamed Shawky announced cooperation with the Ministry of Finance in delivering 200 kilograms of gold bullion to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) as a fixed reserve asset.

During his meeting with Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Shawky noted that these bullion items were seized and transferred at the Public Prosecution's expense.

He emphasized that the authority prioritizes economic matters to achieve the public interest, consolidate transparency, and safeguard public funds.

"These steps included increasing the proceeds of judicial claims by 214% compared to the previous two years,” he added.

Shawky also announced the scheduling of all seized items that had been dormant since the 1980s, noting that they are taking legal action to dispose of them. This resulted in a revenue increase of more than 300% compared to the previous four years.

For his part, Kouchouk expressed his appreciation for the Public Prosecution's efforts to enhance governance and transparency, maintain public funds, and support the country's financial and economic performance.

The minister asserted that the exerted efforts to end the seizures, in addition to the initiative to convert the seized gold into bullion and use it to increase cash reserves, are key measures that reflect the shared vision of supporting the economy.

