Arab Finance: The government aims to increase investments directed towards green projects to nearly EGP 637 billion, equivalent to 55% of total public investments, under the Economic and Social Development Plan for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a statement.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat highlighted that these investments will be distributed between mitigation (64%) and adaptation purposes (36%).

The state targets increasing the percentage of green public investments from 15% in FY 2020/2021 to 55% by the end of FY 2025/2026, reaching 60% by the end of FY 2026/2027.

It also aims at improving Egypt's ranking on the Climate Perspective Public Investment Performance Index from 1.53 points in FY 2022/2023 to 1.8 points in FY 2025/2026.

