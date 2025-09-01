Arab Finance: Orascom Construction PLC will list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on September 11th, 2025, following shareholder approval to migrate the company's primary listing from Nasdaq Dubai, as per a press release.

At its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) dated August 12th, shareholders approved all special resolutions in this regard, including the transfer of the company’s incorporation from the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will remain unchanged.

Shares currently held on Nasdaq Dubai will be transferred to ADX upon the suspension of trading, resulting in a dual listing on ADX and EGX.

The opening price on ADX will be based on the last closing price on EGX on September 10th, converted into UAE dirhams using the exchange rate published by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on the same date.

Trading on ADX will take place under the ticker symbol ORAS.

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Dubai will be September 3rd, with share transfer activity between Nasdaq Dubai and EGX ceasing at the end of that day.

