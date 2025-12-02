Arab Finance: National Organization for Social Insurance (NOSI) announced an increase in both the minimum and maximum insurable wage limits, effective January 1st, 2026, as per a statement.

The authority said the minimum insurable wage will rise from EGP 2,300 to EGP 2,700, while the maximum will increase from EGP 14,500 to EGP 16,700.

The adjustment is designed to align the actual wages of insured individuals with their future benefits, supporting higher pension levels over time.

With the new limits taking effect, the minimum pension for those retiring in January 2026 will increase to EGP 1,755, up from EGP 1,495, while the maximum will reach EGP 13,360 compared to the current EGP 11,600.

The increases reflect a multi-year pension improvement plan implemented since 2019.

During this period, the minimum pension has risen from EGP 900 to EGP 1,755, and the maximum from EGP 6,480 to EGP 13,360, underscoring the state’s wider efforts to reinforce the social safety net and improve living standards for pensioners and beneficiaries.