Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has met with the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad to mull cooperation in oil and mining sectors, a statement revealed.

The meeting touched upon the potential opportunities to expand the activities of the Egyptian petroleum companies in Jordan.

This is in addition to backing the Lebanese petroleum sector via building capacities and conducting further oil exploration projects.

This came during the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla’s visit to the UAE on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition and Conference.

On related note, El-Molla has met with officials from several oil and energy and technology firms, including Shell, Kuwait Energy, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and SLB, to discuss ways of boosting their investments in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).