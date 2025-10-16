Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract with Infinity Fabric for a yarn and textile manufacturing project in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with total investments of $15 million, as per a statement.

The project covers 24,000 square meters within the industrial developer Main Development Company (MDC), the development arm of SCZONE.

It will be implemented in two phases, at $10 million for the first and $5 million for the second, which includes production expansions.

The project is expected to create around 1,000 direct jobs and begin operations in the third quarter of 2026, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tons of yarn and 15,000 tons of fabrics.

SCZONE Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the project supports SCZONE’s plan to localize value chains in the textile industry and strengthen Egypt’s role in this sector.

He added that textile manufacturing remains one of Egypt’s most labor-intensive and value-adding industries, covering spinning, weaving, dyeing, and design.

Moreover, he noted that SCZONE aims to rebuild Egypt’s position in textiles by attracting investments that contribute to integrated production complexes linking manufacturing and export activities.

Gamal El-Dien also stated that Sokhna’s location and its connection with Sokhna Port provide logistical advantages that make it suitable for industrial investment within global value chains.

