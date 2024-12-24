Arab Finance: Gold Era Egypt, a producer of gold bars and coins, is set to begin operations at its new EGP 1 billion gold manufacturing facility in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an unnamed source told Al Borsa News.

The facility will have a production capacity of 4-5 tons per month, aiming to cater to the demands of the local market.

Gold Era is also planning to expand its export footprint by entering the US market next year.

The company currently exports its products to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and several other Arab countries.