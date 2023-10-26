Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has met with his German counterpart Robert Habeck to probe fostering economic relations between Egypt and Germany, as per a statement.

The meeting also touched upon ways to boost German investments in Egypt.

Samir noted that the ministry prepared a list of 152 investment opportunities in Egypt, adding that the country would offer incentives to foreign investors, especially Germans.

For his part, Habeck said that his ministry is looking forward to promoting these projects in the German market.

