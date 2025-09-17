Arab Finance: Fuel prices are expected to increase next October, which is likely to be the last actual hike if current price trends continue, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed.

During a press conference, Madbouly explained that the government's fuel pricing reform plan is clearly progressing.

He emphasized that subsidies on diesel prices will remain in place even after October’s increase.

In 2024, the government affirmed that it would not hike fuel prices further within the six months, with the last announced increase taking place on April 11th, 2025.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).