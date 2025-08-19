Arab Finance: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a decree renewing Mohamed Ali Abady’s appointment as the Chairman of the General Authority for the Golden Triangle Economic Zone.

Another presidential decree has also renewed Mohamed Aboulgheit’s appointment as Deputy Minister, Executive Vice Chairman of the authority.

The Golden Triangle project, located in Upper Egypt, is considered one of the country’s key economic development initiatives, aiming to attract investment across mining, industry, and tourism.

