Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Monday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index rose by 0.16% to 38,162.01 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.24% to 3,930.77 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.11% to 4,342.66 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 also ended the trading session lower by 0.20% at 12,238.01 points and by 0.18% at 16,046.63.

Turnover amounted to EGP 5.945 billion through the exchange of 1.828 billion shares over 140,464 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.766 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 89.85% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.73% and 5.42%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 76.95% of the total trading, while institutions made up 23.04%.

Foreign investors were sellers with EGP 239.679 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 200.278 million and EGP 39.401 million, respectively.