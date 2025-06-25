Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will suspend trading on June 26th and July 3rd, in celebration of the Islamic New Year and the June 30 Revolution, according to a statement.

Trading and business at both the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the EGX will resume on June 29th and July 6th.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the two days as official holidays for employees of ministries, government agencies, public authorities, local administration units, public sector companies, and public business sector companies.