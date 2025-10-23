Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday. The EGX30 index fell by 0.32% to 37,576.55 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.02% to 3,829.3 points.

The EGX35-LV also increased by 0.41% to 4,284.26 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.21% at 11,997.41points and by 0.14% at 15,720.93.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 5.447 billion through the exchange of 2.028 billion shares over 147,374 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.726 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 92.81% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 3.24% and 3.94%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 82.36% of total trading, while institutions made up the remaining17.63%.

Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 79.699 million and EGP 7.772 million, respectively. Foreign investors were sellers with EGP 87.471 million.