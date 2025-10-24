Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.29% to 37,687.04 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.69% to 3,855.79 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV also increased by 0.31% to 4,297.49 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.69% at 12,079.8 points and by 0.74% at 15,836.66.

The turnover stood at EGP 6.597 billion through the exchange of 2.137 billion shares over 135,840 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.738 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 82.74% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 14.29% and 2.97%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 70.01% of total trading, while institutions made up 29.98%.

Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 130.226 million and EGP 6.631 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 136.858 million.