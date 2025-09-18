Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved the listing of Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt’s capital increase, as per a disclosure.

The bank’s issued and paid-up capital will rise from $607.471 million to $637.845 million, reflecting an increase of $30.374 million.

The increase will be carried out through the issuance of 30.374 million bonus shares at a nominal value of $1 per share.

Shareholders will receive 0.0500000008 bonus shares for each ordinary share held prior to the increase, financed from dividends recorded in the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2024.

Eligibility for the bonus shares distribution applies to shareholders holding the stock until the close of the trading session on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

The post-increase shares will be listed in the database with a reference price set, effective by the start of the trading session on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, bringing the bank’s total listed shares to 225.911 million paid in Egyptian pounds and 411.934 million paid in USD.

